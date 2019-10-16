Uganda: Wokorach Pens Nine-Month Deal At French Side Bourges

In what is becoming one of Uganda rugby's Cinderella stories, Phillip Wokorach has continued to engrave his name in the Bourges XV books by the day after an impressive debut on Sunday - hence on the back of signing a nine-month contract.

Out of his natural full-back position, Wokorach started for the Fifth Division side in midfield at Outside Centre and by the end of the game all parties concerned had seen what the hype had been about the lad.

Wokorach lasted the entire 80 minutes in action but could not get on the score sheet although he created a try as his side beat Uzerche RFC 27-7 in Round Four of the French Fifth Division Championship in Pool Seven.

"I thought it really went well," Wokorach said of his debut through text. "I played 80 minutes and the most important thing is that the team won. I am enjoying myself," he added.

Easy acclimatisation

The environment and Wokorach's new teammates have made his acclimatisation process easier. The decent facilities only lay ground for him to get grip of the professional world at a club where he already feels loved.

"My teammates are great people. They are always checking on me, asking if I need anything," he added.

Local French publication, Le Berry Républicain, spoke to Wokorach prior to his debut about his career highlights and future goals.

The affable rugger recalled that playing at Twickenham as a child and representing Uganda at the Rugby Sevens World Cup in San Francisco last year were his career highlights thus far.

He however gave delight to Bourges fans' ears with the phrase; "But I hope the best is coming."

Wokorach is expected to feature again when Bourges visit Sancerrois RFC on Sunday.