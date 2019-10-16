Mozambique: Frelimo Making Inroads in Zambezia and Nampula

Maputo — As results from Tuesday's general and provincial elections trickle in, it is becoming clear that incumbent President Filipe Nyusi and his ruling Frelimo Party have made significant inroads into what used to be considered opposition strongholds, in the central province of Zambezia and the northern province of Nampula.

The independent television station STV reported, on the Wednesday lunchtime news, that with the presidential ballot processed in 705 polling stations, Nyusi has almost two thirds of the vote. The results given by STV were:

Filipe Nyusi (Frelimo) 125,589 (63 per cent)

Ossufo Momade (Renamo) 48,612 (24 per cent)

Davis Simango (NDM) 7,298 (13 per cent)

In the parliamentary vote, with 412 polling stations processed, the results were:

Frelimo 64,591 (59 per cent)

Renamo 28,494 (26 per cent)

MDM 3,858 (13 per cent)

Only 365 Zambezia polling stations had processed the ballots for the provincial assembly. The results were:

Frelimo 65,506 (60 per cent)

Renamo 29,712 (27 per cent)

MDM 4,385 (4 per cent)

For the sake of simplicity the handful of votes for minor candidates, and the blank and invalid ballots have been omitted.

In Nampula city, results from 59 polling stations published by Nampula's Radio Encontro, showed Nyusi with a substantial lead. These results were:

Filipe Nyusi (Frelimo) 13,388

Ossufo Momade (Renamo) 9.373

Daviz Simango (MDM) 868

The results from the parliamentary and provincial assembly elections at these 59 stations are much the same, with Frelimo enjoying a significant lead over Renamo and the MDM coming in a poor third.

However, these stations are mostly from the central, richer parts of the city. Results from the poorer, outlying suburbs of Nampula might change the picture in Renamo's favour.

These results will come as a bitter disappointment for the opposition which has controlled Nampula city since the 2013 municipal elections. Then the MDM took control of the municipal council. Following the assassination of the MDM mayor, Mahamudo Amurrane, in October 2017, a mayoral by-election was held, won by Renamo's Paulo Vahanle. Renamo then won a convincing victory in the 2018 municipal elections.