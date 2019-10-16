Mozambique: Election Clash in Angoche Leaves One Dead

Maputo — Nampula (Mozambique), 16 Oct (AIM) - The spokesperson for the police in the northern Mozambican province of Nampula, Zacarias Nacute, told reporters on Wednesday that 20 people were arrested for public order offences during Tuesday's general and provincial elections.

The worst cases of violence occurred in the coastal districts of Angoche, Nacala and Mozambique Island.

In Angoche, said Nacute, there was a clash between a crowd of demonstrators and the police during which a man seized a gun from a police officer. Nacute said this obliged the police "to shoot him dead, while he was fleeing in possession of the gun".

In Mozambique Island, he continued, one citizen was caught trying to introduce extra ballot papers into a ballot box and was arrested. In the Jembesse area of Mozambique Island, conflict between members of polling station staff led to a fight and the destruction of one ballot box.

In the Muhaivire neighbourhood of Nampula city, there were also attempts to erect barricades, Nacute said this obliged police to fire in the air to disperse the crowd, and restore security conditions so that the polling station staff could continue their work.