Mozambique: Nyusi and Frelimo Take Commanding Lead in Inhambane

Maputo — Inhambane (Mozambique), 16 Oct (AIM) - Preliminary results from Tuesday's general and provincial elections in the southern Mozambican province of Inhambane indicate an overwhelming victory for the incumbent President, Filipe Nyusi, and for the ruling Frelimo Party.

Figures from the Inhambane branch of the Electoral Administration Technical Secretariat (STAE) show that, so far, presidential ballots from 139 of the 1,117 polling stations in the province have been processed. These gave the following results:

Filipe Nyusi (Frelimo) 29,368 (83.2 per cent)

Ossufo Momade (Renamo) 4,380 (12.4 per cent)

Daviz Simango (MDM) 1,571 (4.5 per cent)

For the parliamentary election, data from 32 of the polling stations have been processed, giving the following result:

Frelimo 4,679 (83.3 per cent)

Renamo 604 (10.8 per cent)

MDM 335 (6 per cent)

For the election of members of the provincial assembly, data from only 24 polling stations are available. Their results are:

Frelimo 3,940 (83.6 per cent)

Renamo 569 (12.1 per cent)

MDM 202 (4.3 per cent).

All these percentages omit the tiny number of votes won by minor parties, and the few blank and invalid votes.

Inhambane has long been regarded as a Frelimo stronghold, albeit with pockets of Renamo support, particularly in the northern districts.