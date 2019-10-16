Mozambique: Nyusi and Frelimo Take Commanding Lead in Inhambane

16 October 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Inhambane (Mozambique), 16 Oct (AIM) - Preliminary results from Tuesday's general and provincial elections in the southern Mozambican province of Inhambane indicate an overwhelming victory for the incumbent President, Filipe Nyusi, and for the ruling Frelimo Party.

Figures from the Inhambane branch of the Electoral Administration Technical Secretariat (STAE) show that, so far, presidential ballots from 139 of the 1,117 polling stations in the province have been processed. These gave the following results:

Filipe Nyusi (Frelimo) 29,368 (83.2 per cent)

Ossufo Momade (Renamo) 4,380 (12.4 per cent)

Daviz Simango (MDM) 1,571 (4.5 per cent)

For the parliamentary election, data from 32 of the polling stations have been processed, giving the following result:

Frelimo 4,679 (83.3 per cent)

Renamo 604 (10.8 per cent)

MDM 335 (6 per cent)

For the election of members of the provincial assembly, data from only 24 polling stations are available. Their results are:

Frelimo 3,940 (83.6 per cent)

Renamo 569 (12.1 per cent)

MDM 202 (4.3 per cent).

All these percentages omit the tiny number of votes won by minor parties, and the few blank and invalid votes.

Inhambane has long been regarded as a Frelimo stronghold, albeit with pockets of Renamo support, particularly in the northern districts.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
Rwanda Calls on Angola, DR Congo and Kenya to Market Smartphone

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.