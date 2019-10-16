Tanzania: CEED Tanzania Empowers Entrepreneurs in Dodoma

The Centre for Entrepreneurship and Executive Development (CEED), today invited local entrepreneurs in Dodoma to a workshop on managing and effectively growing their businesses in the region.

Speaking to Journalist, CEED Tanzania representative Fred Laiser said the seminar was to provide them with skills on how to improve their business, compete for opportunities especially after the government transferred its operations to Dodoma.

" We CEED Tanzania aim at helping entrepreneurs to grow their business. Today we are here in Dodoma with the aim of providing them with education, business opportunities that entrepreneurs can work on. Also to connect with fellow entrepreneurs to learn how to grow their business solve their challenges. " Mr Laiser said.

Along with the presentation from CEED on the business life cycle, two successful entrepreneurs were invited to share their experience on the opportunities and challenges they experienced while building their businesses.

Mr. Archard Kato, managing director of Alko Vintages Company Limited, advised the participants about how changes and challenges in business will always exist for entrepreneurs

" I congratulate CEED Tanzania for giving us this opportunity to learn and meet with our fellow entrepreneurs to learn a variety of lessons from them. Most of us love self-employment but few achieve their goals.

To solve these challenges we have to learn new things every day and try again and again until the business is able to run on its own. Said Mr Archad Kato.

The other was Ms. Elizabeth Swai, founder and managing director of AKM Glitters Limited, an integrated poultry business, who shared her journey as a mid-size business owner in a sector that is predominantly dominated by men.

"Technology has now made it possible for people to access information quickly. We have to do research, learn and get informed from the right sources and not hearsay