Nigeria: Sex-for-Grades - UI Releases Hotlines for Sexual Harassment Complaints

Photo: Michael Sean Gallagher/Wikimedia Commons
The main thoroughfare at the University of Ibadan.
16 October 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Atanda Adebayo

The University of Ibadan (UI) on Wednesday published an e-mail address and a telephone number for its students to report cases of sexual harassments and sexual misconduct.

The university also said it has set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate such reports emanating from the institution.

The Vice-Chancellor, Abel Olayinka, announced the development in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr Olayinka said the university has zero-tolerance for sexual harassments and misconducts.

The university's move came a few days after a lecturer at the University of Lagos was exposed in a 13-minute video soliciting sex from a BBC undercover, Kiki Mordi, posing as a 17-year old seeking admission into the university.

Mr Olayinka described the report of cases of sexual harassment in Nigerian universities as deeply disturbing.

"The recent expose of sexual misconduct in Nigerian universities is deeply disturbing and necessitates a reminder that the University of Ibadan maintains the tradition and standard of zero-tolerance for sexual harassment and misconducts as contained in our Staff and Student Information Handbooks, the recently revised Gender Policy and Sexual Harassment Policy, and other allied documents as earlier approved by both the Senate and Council.

"Consequently, in order to ensure that the University is proactive in preventing incidence of sexual misconducts and be assured that the University of Ibadan is a safe space for staff and students, members of the University community are hereby notified that an ad-hoc committee has just been inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor to among others, investigate claims of sexual misconducts.

"To assist with their task, kindly communicate all relevant information on the subject matter to e-mail: uisexualmisconduct@gmail.com; and phone number 07025232090.

"Be aware that all claims will be processed through disciplinary organs of the University using our extant regulations and guidelines.

"Please, be assured that maximum sanctions will be imposed if the claims are substantiated and there will be no sacred cows, even while we ensure that there will be no witch-hunting.

"I trust I can always count on your usual understanding, support and goodwill. Thank you."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.