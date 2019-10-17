Nigeria: Sex-for-Grades - UI Releases Hotlines for Sexual Harassment Complaints

The main thoroughfare at the University of Ibadan.

The University of Ibadan (UI) on Wednesday published an e-mail address and a telephone number for its students to report cases of sexual harassments and sexual misconduct.

The university also said it has set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate such reports emanating from the institution.

The Vice-Chancellor, Abel Olayinka, announced the development in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr Olayinka said the university has zero-tolerance for sexual harassments and misconducts.

The university's move came a few days after a lecturer at the University of Lagos was exposed in a 13-minute video soliciting sex from a BBC undercover, Kiki Mordi, posing as a 17-year old seeking admission into the university.

Mr Olayinka described the report of cases of sexual harassment in Nigerian universities as deeply disturbing.

"The recent expose of sexual misconduct in Nigerian universities is deeply disturbing and necessitates a reminder that the University of Ibadan maintains the tradition and standard of zero-tolerance for sexual harassment and misconducts as contained in our Staff and Student Information Handbooks, the recently revised Gender Policy and Sexual Harassment Policy, and other allied documents as earlier approved by both the Senate and Council.

"Consequently, in order to ensure that the University is proactive in preventing incidence of sexual misconducts and be assured that the University of Ibadan is a safe space for staff and students, members of the University community are hereby notified that an ad-hoc committee has just been inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor to among others, investigate claims of sexual misconducts.

"To assist with their task, kindly communicate all relevant information on the subject matter to e-mail: uisexualmisconduct@gmail.com; and phone number 07025232090.

"Be aware that all claims will be processed through disciplinary organs of the University using our extant regulations and guidelines.

"Please, be assured that maximum sanctions will be imposed if the claims are substantiated and there will be no sacred cows, even while we ensure that there will be no witch-hunting.

"I trust I can always count on your usual understanding, support and goodwill. Thank you."