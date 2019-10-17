Rwanda: Team Rwanda in Cameroun for GP Chantal Biya Race

16 October 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

TEAM Rwanda riders have arrived in Bertoua, Cameroun, where they are set to compete in this year's Grand Prix Chantal Biya.

The five-stage race starts Thursday and will run through October 20 across the West African country. The riders, including five Team Rwanda members, will race a total of 542.9 kilometres.

Chantal Biya GP remains one of the few races on the continent where Rwandan cyclists have always struggled, having only won a stage once during the 2016 edition - through Jean-Bosco Nsengimana.

Former Olympian and Team Rwanda legend Nathan Byukusenge is in charge of the team in Cameroun.

Roster: Jean-Claude Nzafashwanayo, Didier Munyaneza, Eric Manizabayo, Patrick Byukusenge and Jean-Damascene Ruberwa.

October 17

Stage 1: Bertoua - Mbang (109.6km)

October 18

Stage 2: Yaoundé - Ebolowa (150.6 km)

October 19

Stage 3: Zoetete - Meyomessala (116.5 km)

October 20

Stage 4: Sangmelima - Douala (166.2 km)

