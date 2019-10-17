Rwanda: Minister Rallies Communities on Teenage Pregnancies, GBV

16 October 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Ntirenganya

The Minister of Gender and Family Promotion has urged communities to actively participate in tackling domestic violence and defilement, which has led to the rampant teenage pregnancies.

Soline Nyirahabimana was speaking on Tuesday, during the celebration of the International Day of Rural Women in Gicumbi District, Northern Province.

The Minister said that there are many achievements that have been made in general, and for women in particular.

However, she said that there are still serious issues affecting the Rwandan society, including defilement that has led to the surge of teenage pregnancies, as well as domestic violence which sometimes culminates into married people killing their partner.

Figures from the Ministry of Health show that during this year alone, over 15,600 teenagers were impregnated between January and August (2019).

"Measures have been taken to address this issue either in terms of penal law enforcement, and continued sensitization but we need everyone on board if we are to get anywhere," she said.

Nyirahabimana said that parents should understand that ensuring the education of their children is their primary responsibility and must protect them against anything that may lead to their cutting short of their academic journey, like unwanted pregnancies.

"Moreover, parents should talk to their children about their reproductive health, by urging them to shun deceptive characters who to defile them," she observed.

When defilement is unfortunately committed, she said, parents should immediately report the case to the police, and Isange One Stop Centre for the victim to receive both treatment and justice.

The Minister said that domestic violence is another alarming issue.

"It is a shame to hear that a husband or a woman commits violence against their spouse to the extent that they take away their life that God bestowed them. It is unacceptable," she observed.

"Nothing good comes from committing violence against your partner," she said.

In case the couples in conflicts are unable to reconcile, they should seek support from judicial organs, instead of responding to problems by causing other problems.

In that regard, the Minister urged the population to make concerted efforts to instill gender equality in children while still at a tender age.

She said that a stable family is the one that has people who have strength, skills, welfare, freedom and hold good Rwandan values.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Health
Women
Pregnancy and Childbirth
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.