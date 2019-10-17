Kenya: Eliud Kipchoge Sneaks Back Quietly After Historic Feat

Kenya's world record holder Eliud Kipchoge sneaked back into the country quietly early Wednesday morning following his history exploits on Saturday in Vienna.

Kipchoge became the first human to run a marathon in under two hours after clocking 1 hour, 59 minutes, 40sec in the INEOS 1:59 Challenge staged in Vienna.

"Honoured to fly our CHAMPION @eliudkipchoge home from Amsterdam. The Pride is so proud of you! #ChampionOnBoard #NoHumanIsLimited," Kenya Airways tweeted on Wednesday.

Kipchoge had flown to the Netherlands with his manager Jos Hermerns where he was expected to stay for a while as he recovers after the historic run in Vienna.

Those who know the 34-year-old, now considered the greatest marathoner of all time, are not shocked at how he returned without fanfare.

Kipchoge, who was assisted by 41 pacemakers in Vienna, entered the Guinness Book of World Records for running the first sub two-hour marathon though his feat will not be recognised by the world athletics governing body, IAAF, as the new world marathon record.

It was his second attempt after falling short by 26 seconds during the "Breaking2" event in Monza, Italy in 2017 where he timed 2:00:25.

In Vienna, the pacemakers were divided into groups of seven, with five running ahead of Kipchoge in a ‘V’ formation, and two behind the Olympic champion to dictate the pace for him while also protecting him from the wind.