Kenya: Brigid Kosgei Jets Backs, Eyes Firmly On Olympics Gold

16 October 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Geoffrey Anene

New world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei is back in the country with a full bag of promises, including declaring her availability for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Speaking to the press Wednesday morning at Riadha House after landing from Chicago where she broke 16-year world marathon record of 2:15:25 held by Briton Paula Radcliffe, Kosgei - who ran 2:14:04 - thanked all Kenyans for giving her the strength to go for the record by cheering her.

"I prepared well for Chicago Marathon. I knew before the race I wanted to do something special. I tried my best and broke the record. My pacemakers did a wonderful job to help me achieve this," the London Marathon champion said.

"I also thank my coach. Without him, there would be no race. I depend a lot on his advice in training. I'm not done yet. I want to improve on this time so that Kenyans can continue being proud for a long time."

MAIYO ELATED

Kosgei's coach, Eric Maiyo, said he was happy to see Kosgei break the world record.

"This is the first time I have stepped at Riadha House. It's wonderful. I thank Brigid for persevering in training. I wanted to break a record myself for a long time since I was an athlete. My best time in marathon was 2:07:42 in 1997 when world record was a minute or two faster (2:05:38)," said Maiyo.

"We will continue training. We will work to see to it that Kosgei wins gold at the Olympics," he added and disclosed that Kosgei was tested six times by the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak) ahead of Chicago Marathon.

Maiyo said they still target to break the half marathon record after Kosgei clocked 1:04:28 at the Great North Run, in Newcastle in September, but the course is not eligible for a world record.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Olympics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.