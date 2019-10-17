Nigeria: I Was Misquoted On 'After God Is Goodluck Jonathan' Comment - Bauchi Governor

17 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hassan Ibrahim

Bauchi — Bauchi State Governor Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad yesterday said he was misquoted in the statement that claimed he had said that for him 'after God is former President Goodluck Jonathan'.

The governor was quoted as saying that as far as he was concerned, after God is Goodluck Jonathan, during the inauguration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council for Bayelsa and Kogi states at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja.

Addressing journalists on the issue, the state Commissioner of Information and Communications Ladan Salihu, said the governor was misquoted, adding that he boss has always acknowledged God and Prophet Muhammad before making any utterance.

He said the statement was misinterpreted and did not convey his actual message, adding that the governor only praised the former president whom he described as his political mentor and role model.

The commissioner appealed to mischief makers to desist from using the statement for political gains, saying the governor will always have respect for his religion.

He further insisted that the time for partisan politics is over and urged the citizens of the state, regardless of political differences, to support his administration for the development of the state.

