Botswana: Government to Re-Employ Fired Civil Servants

16 October 2019
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
Lobatse — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has announced government plans to re-employ public officers fired in 2011 for participating in the biggest civil service strike in the history of this country.

Dr Masisi made the announcement Tuesday during a brief meeting with civil servants in Lobatse.

The decision, which he saw fit to make while still in office, would be confirmed by a special cabinet meeting, he said.

He pleaded with those affected to bury their differences with government.

"We have all learned our bitter lessons from it, and those who are eligible, we will bring them back. We are going to have this decision confirmed at a special cabinet so that we reduce it to a directive," said Dr Masisi.

He disclosed that the decision followed two years of pondering and consulting on the re-employment of fired civil servants issue and felt it was the right thing to do.

"The way we are going to do it, we are not going to break the budget. We will create some vacancies. Even if it were to happen after the elections, the principles would be the same," he said.

He said he was unwavering when he led the government team during the 2011 strike because he did not want government to be brought down to its knees.

"You cannot allow a government to be brought down through industrial action if you are true to your pledge of allegiance to the constitution and cabinet," he said.

Dr Masisi reminded civil servants that they were important to the successful implementation of government programmes and provision of services.

They should therefore remain politically neutral when carrying out their job, he said.

He said if returned to power, his government would continue improving public servants conditions of service.

President Masisi said in addition, government intended to continue growing the economy and increasing civil servants salaries.

Government, he said, wanted to see a vibrant and productive civil service which required "re-orientation of the mindset".

