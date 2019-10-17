Nigeria: Boko Haram Substantially Defeated, Buhari Insists

17 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said efforts of officers and men of the Armed Forces had led to the return of normalcy in affected parts of the nation.

Buhari reiterated that the Boko Haram terrorists had been "substantially defeated and degraded to the extent that they were only daring soft targets."

Speaking at the State House, Abuja, during the formal launch of the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration Emblem and Appeal Fund, he said the nation was appreciative of the gallantry and sacrifices of officers and men of the Armed Forces in the campaign against insurgency and other internal security operations.

The president said all hands must be on deck to check the attacks on soft targets, mostly innocent Nigerians. He said his government would continue to provide necessary logistical support to ensure that the Armed Forces operate with the best modern warfare equipment, while at the same time "adequately" addressing the issues of their welfare.

He said peace and security of Nigeria is not negotiable, asking the security agencies to continue to do their work diligently.

Buhari also said his government would remain steadfast in developing alliances with neighbours and friends in the international community for the total defeat of the insurgents.

He urged service leaders to take urgent steps to settle the entitlements and the welfare packages designed for the dependants of those who lost their lives to the war against insurgency and other internal security operations.

"The unfortunate cost of the war against insurgency and other internal security operations is the loss of lives of some of our officers and men in the Armed Forces. These very sad occurrences create deep wounds to loved ones."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
Conflict
Arms and Armies
Terrorism
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.