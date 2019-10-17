Zimbabwe: Serial Bulawayo Conmen in Court for Selling Fake Residential Stands

Two Bulawayo men on Wednesday appeared before a city magistrate facing four counts of selling fake residential stands to unsuspecting home seekers.

Mayor Kazingizi (35) and Vuyile Jamela Mpofu appeared before magistrate Joconiah Ncube facing fraud.

Prosecuting, Leonard Chile told the court that sometime in September 2019, at Suite 208, 2nd Floor Charter House, Bulawayo, the two, acting in connivance, misrepresented to Rumbidzai Chimbunde that Khulumani Mpofu was selling residential stand number 13560 in Pumula South.

"In furtherance of their connivance, the accused persons made Chimbunde to meet an impostor and paid cash towards the purchase of stand number 13560, thereby causing her to suffer an actual prejudice of ZAR 56 100-00," Chile told the court.

In July 2019, the two also connived and misrepresented to a Linah Takura that one Judith Moyo was selling residential stand number 12239, Pumula South whilst it was known that the stand was not for sale.

The State further claims the pair organised a meeting between the Takura and the impostor who was later persuaded to part with some cash towards the fraudulent deal.

Takura suffered an actual prejudice of ZAR 60 000.

On the third count, the two again duped an Angela Chikanya into believing that a Nomsa Sibanda was selling residential stand number 5343 Emganwini in Bulawayo.

Chikanya was conned ZAR 40 000.

Chile told the court that using the same modus operandi, the pair also misrepresented to a Douglas Tizirai that one Khumbulani Gatsheni was selling residential stand number 3333 Emganwini.

"The accused knew that the stand was not for sale resulting in Tazira meeting an impostor and paid cash towards the purchase of stand number 3333 Emganwni. Tazira was prejudiced ZAR 60 000-00," Chile told the court.

The accused were found with fake national identity cards and a stolen radio.

Magistrate Ncube remanded them in custody.