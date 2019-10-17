Zimbabwe: Woman Seeks to Remove Boyfriend's Name From Son's Birth Certificate

17 October 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

A Harare woman is desperate to have her boyfriend's surname removed from her six-year-old son's birth certificate despite having agreed to have the minor use the name after the biological father disowned the pregnancy.

Yvonne Garaneunga says she fears her son will grow up confused over his real identity if the issue is not resolved sooner rather than later.

She has now approached the High Court with an urgent application seeking cancellation of the birth certificate Number 3295447 for her son born on December 13, 2013.

Garaneunga said the boyfriend, Lawson Mbofana consented to sign the birth certification and he is also agreeing to the cancellation.

She said the Registrar of Births and Deaths does not have the authority to amend birth certificates but the High Court is vested with such authority to order the cancellation.

"I am the mother and custodian of the minor child who was born during the subsistence of my relationship with Mbofana with whom I was cohabiting.

"I must hasten to mention that when I started staying with Lawson Mbofana, I was already pregnant with the minor child from my previous relationship and this was a fact that I disclosed to Mbofana.

"The child's biological father denied paternity and would have nothing to do with me or the minor child. Mbofana and I decided to obtain a birth certificate for the child using his surname and reflecting him as the father."

She added that Mbofana has accepted and raised the child as his own.

However, Garaneunga has had a change of heart and wish to set the record straight by having the birth certificate amended.

This, she says, is for the child's sake and in the interest of full disclosure and that he grows up knowing his true identity.

"Having discussed the issue with Mbofana who understands the nature and effect of the cancellation, he does not object to the cancellation of the birth certificate," she said.

"At law the Registrar of Births and Deaths, Respondent does not have the authority to cancel birth certificates but only this court is vested with such authority to order the cancellation of a birth certificate upon application."

The case has not yet been heard.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Rwanda Calls on Angola, DR Congo and Kenya to Market Smartphone

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.