Zimbabwe: Designer Off to Mozambique

Award-winning designer Rukudzo Sarupinda is set to represent the country at the African Women Designers' Week to be held in Maputo, Mozambique, from October 18-19.

The event is set to create awareness on gender-based violence suffered in African societies and inclusion of women with different physical disabilities.

The event will be attended by designers from various African countries as well as artists from different cultural backgrounds.

In an interview, Sarupinda expressed delight for being nominated to represent the country at the fashion event.

"I am so excited to be taking part in this event. This is my first time to attend an African fashion event, and I believe this will open new doors regionally for me," said Sarupinda.

"Representing my country through what I know best, humbles me and I am seeing God's grace. If it wasn't for Him I wouldn't have come this far."

"I have been to other international events like the Africa London fashion week, Zimfest USA, but never in Africa."

African Women Designers' Week will run for two consecutive days, and will see designers from participating countries gearing up to present what their countries have to offer.

Sarupinda opened up on how she started her career.

"I started designing while I was in high school. I could design my own bags using denim and sack," she said.

"A friend then asked me to make an outfit for her. When I made the outfit all of my friends then decided to do a play. I was the one who designed their outfits using fur and bleached fabric."

"This then marked the beginning of my career, and at that time I took it as a little hobby; little did I know that God had bigger plans for me."

She said she has made some notable work for the National Museum of Mutare.

"My school project opened doors for me. I started getting orders from people and companies, including the National Museum of Mutare. I made bushman kilts using cowhide. It was such an honour to make the kilts for them," said Sarupinda.

She added that she has her own company and she supplies clothes internationally.