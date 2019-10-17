Cameroon-Chad Relations - Outgoing Chadian Ambassador Honoured

Ahmat Mahamat Karambal was offered a diner on behalf of the Head of State by Minister Mbella Mbella on October 14 as he came to the end of his diplomatic mission in Cameroon.

The outgoing Chadian Ambassador to Cameroon, Ahmat Mahamat Karambal was on October 14, 2019 offered a State diner on behalf of the Head of State by the Minister of External Relations, Mbella Mbella as he has come to the end of his diplomatic mission in the Republic of Cameroon. The Chadian Ambassador who served in Cameroon for three years was raised to the rank of Grand Officer of the National Order of Valour with the award of a medal.

In a toast at the diner, External Relations Minister appreciated bilateral relations between both countries highlighting some areas of achievements which Ahmat Mahamat used in strengthening cooperation ties. Minister Mbella Mbella cited the personal involvement of the Chadian Ambassador in the execution of certain projects, notably the Ngaoundere- Touboro-Moundou road project, intercommunication optic fiber network project, the construction of a second bridge over the Logone between Yagoua in Cameroon and Bongor in Chad, and improving the electrification network between both countries. While noting the Chadian Ambassador carried out his diplomatic duties in Cameroon with honour, Minister Mbella Mbella appreciated the diplomat's significant contribution in the fight against insecurity at the borders of both friendly nations. Ahmat Mahamat was equally commended for having contributed during his diplomatic stay in Cameroon to the organisation of the 23rd session of the Cameroon- Chad Mix Commission held in Yaounde on July 21 and 22, 2019, the engagement to facilitate movement of goods and persons along the Douala-Ndjamena corridor, and the mobilisation of students from both countries to stay in institutions of higher learning. In his response, the Chadian Ambassador expressed gratitude for his medal and the collaboration accorded him by authorities during his stay in Cameroon. Ahmat Mahamat mentioned three visits of President Idriss Deby Itno to Cameroon and a visit of President Paul Biya to Chad, two visits of the Cameroonian Prime Minister during his stay at the helm of diplomatic relations in Cameroon. He appreciated the spirit of nationalism in Cameroonians and their attachment to peace.