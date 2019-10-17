Somalia: Alshabaab Claims Responsibility for Attacks Against AU Troops

16 October 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for twin attacks against Ethiopian troops attached to AU in Somalia. The attacks are in a reigning campaign by the al Shabaab against security personnel that is stationed in the country to fight them and help the SNA build capacity to take over security.

Two bomb explosions targeted armored African Union personnel carriers near Baidoa town of Bay region. The attack happened over 250km southwest of Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The first explosion hit Ethiopian troops with African Union peacekeeping forces between Burhakaba and Baidoa towns where four peacekeeping soldiers were killed on board. The group also claimed to carry out a second explosion also targeting other Ethiopian troops, while traveling through Mode Mode area of the region.

Puntaland to deploy more troops to curb illegal fishing

Turkey's humanitarian and development aid to Somalia is the backbone of the strong friendship between the two...

Somalia to set up first blood bank after more than two decades

Al Shabaab, an al Qaeda affiliate was pushed out of Mogadishu capital in 2011 by Somali army troops and 22,000-strong African Union force in Somalia. The attacks come as the militants recaptured a village close to the capital, Mogadishu.

Read Also: IGAD Re-Affirms Pledge To Somalia To Help Fight Al Shabaab Terror Organization

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Conflict
Terrorism
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.