Eritrea: Community Based Environmental Sanitation Popular Campaign

Keren — The Municipality of Keren city organized today, 16 October community based environmental sanitation activity under the theme "Environmental Sanitation Ensures Health".

Residents from all walks of life took part at the popular campaign conducted throughout the city of Keren, the report indicated.

Underlining the significance of the environmental sanitation popular campaign in ensuring the health of residents as well as increasing awareness of the society on cleanliness, participants called for its sustainability with better equipment.