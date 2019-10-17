Zimbabwe: Chamisa Probes Corrupt MDC Councils

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has announced a five-member committee led by his lawyer, Thabani Mpofu to investigate rampant corruption within all MDC run local authorities.

His spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda announced the development Wednesday at the party's Morgan Richard Tsvangirai headquarters.

"The President has, with immediate effect, constituted an Integrity and Accountability Panel (IAP) which shall enforce his zero tolerance to corruption policy.

"He has provided this team with terms of reference are specific and definitive.

"This committee shall perform its duties through a process that includes meeting with all stakeholders such as residents and organised local groups," Sibanda told journalists.

He added, "The five-member strong panel, that has been carefully vetted, will be led by a very highly regarded lawyer in this country, one who has to this day served this country with integrity and commitment, Advocate Thabani Mpofu."

MDC run councils have been at the centre of massive corruption involving illegal land purchases and land grabs.

At one time, the whole of satellite town Chitungwiza's council was dissolved as corruption threatened to shut down administrative roles in the ill resourced authority.

This also comes after Chitungwiza Mayor Lovemore Maiko was arrested on allegations of illegally selling land in the town.

Sibanda however denied that the move was an indication by the party that its councillors had also joined illicit trade in land that has been blamed on Zanu PF and other barons linked to the party.

Added Sibanda, "This is in no way an indication that our party is corrupt. It is just the president trying to make sure our councils are run in the best way."

A Land Commission set up by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to investigate land sale and Zimbabwe's farm ownership structure is six months behind its expected end.