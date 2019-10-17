South Africa: Jozi Stars Sign Shoaib Malik for MSL

17 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Reigning Mzansi Super League champions, the Jozi Stars have confirmed on Thursday the signing of Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik .

Malik will take over from West Indian powerhouse Chris Gayle who will exit the Stars post their sixth game.

"As a batsman he is capable of fulfilling many roles within the batting order. He has had success as an opener in Tests and ODIs and has been a game-changer in limited-over matches in the No 3 role. He is the fourth-highest run-scorer in Twenty20 history behind Gayle, McCullum and Pollard, and is a good T20 spinner as well," commented Jono Leaf-Wright: Central Gauteng Lions CEO.

"We are very excited to welcome Shoaib to our set up and seeing him excite our Jozi Stars fans with his brilliance."

Recently appointed Jozi Stars head coach Donovan Miller says that Malik is capable of filling so many different roles in the team.

"We're extremely excited to have Shoaib Malik for the backend of our campaign, I had the pleasure of working with him in Canada during the Global T20. He's obviously one of the best middle order batters in this format; unbelievable leader who fits into any environment and gives our batting line up plenty of options at the later stages of the competition. He's more of a touch player, with elegance and one of the best finishers in the T20 format."

Malik said he was excited to join the Stars for the second edition of the MSL.

"It's very exciting for me to be joining Jozi Stars as I've never played domestic cricket in South Africa previously, although I have obviously played many times there with my country. Hopefully we can be successful, and I look forward to contributing to the cause when I join up with them," he said.

Malik T20 Stats:

Batting: Matches 357, Not Outs 94, Total T20 runs 9018, High Score 95*, Average 37.26 , Strike Rate 125.02 Half-centuries :53 , Fours 692, Sixes 270

Bowling: Best Bowling innings; 5/13 , Economy 7.00, Wickets 142

- Jozi Stars

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

