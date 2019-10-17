Gambia: Right to Dual Citizenship

16 October 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambians abroad who have acquired the citizenship of other countries have been asking whether Gambian law requires them to revoke the citizenship of those countries in order to retain their Gambian citizenship.

The Constitution is clear on the issue of dual citizenship. Section 12A subsection (1) of the Constitution states:

"A Citizen of The Gambia who acquires the citizenship of another country may, if he or she so desires, retain his or her citizenship of The Gambia."

Hence no Gambian is obliged to give up his or her citizenship.

All progressive constitutions of the world should provide for dual citizenship. This will enable people to enhance multiculturalism and ensure that their children enjoy citizenship by descent.

