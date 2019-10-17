Gambia: Actionaid Observes World Rural Women's Day

16 October 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

ActionAid The Gambia in partnership with Activista The Gambia on Tuesday the 15th of October 2019, observed Rural Women's day at the Governor's office in Brikama.

The event brought women from different villages in the West Coast Region to discuss challenges they are facing in carrying out their activities.

In her remarks, Madam Kaddy Bojang Saidy who spoke on behalf of the Governor of West Coast Region, said the event was meant for the rural women to come together and present their challenges to the authorities.

"Today is an opportunity for you the rural women to outline all your challenges and present them to the authorities through the right channel," she said.

Madam Saidy urged the women not to talk about individual challenges, but bring what all women in rural areas are facing.

Fanta Jatta a representative from ActionAid The Gambia said she is a rural champion and believes in rural development.

"I was educated through farming, and I believe that the rural women can make it if they work together," she said.

The ActionAid representative said there are lots of challenges women in the rural areas are facing, challenges in terms of farm implements, storage, market, and other facilities.

"You are brought here for you to come together and discuss issues that are hindering your farming activities and the possible solutions to those challenges," she said.

She said the women are the ones who feed the whole world therefore their challenges need to be addressed.

Mariama Camara a participant said she is a gardener and the proceeds she gets from the garden are what she uses to feed her family.

"I have some of my children who are going to school and the proceeds for the same garden are what I use to buy stationeries for them," she said.

Madam Camara said despite the hard work they do to make ends meet, there are lots of challenges they are facing.

The challenges, she said, include lack of fertilizer, good farm implements, markets and storages facilities among others.

She urged the government to come to their aid and establish some of these facilities in the rural community. Participants

