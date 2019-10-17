Gambia: Bakery Jatta Wins Hamburg's Goal of the Month Award

Gambian-born Bakery Jatta's goal has been voted the best for September by his German club fans.

The 21-year-old shoved aside competitions from teammates Aaron Hunt and Martin Harnik.

The three were short-listed following reviews of their goals for that month leading fans into voting via the German second tier's website.

In that goal, the Gunjur-born controlled well in the oppositions box, beating a marker before slamming in a right footed effort that the Hannover96 goalkeeper stood no chance of keeping out.

The goal came at a time the winger was being dogged by fraud allegations amid a newspaper's claim he was using a false age and name.

He got booed for it by opposition fans before an inquiry cleared him of wrongdoing.

Jatta clutched fifty-seven (57) percent of the votes for the goal of the month prize.