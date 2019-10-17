Gambia/Algeria: Gambia Former Coach Savoy Linked to Algerian Club

16 October 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Erstwhile Scorpions coach Raoul Savoy is tipped to take over the managerial helm of a local Algerian club. The 46-year-old was with the Central African Republic national team whom he failed to qualify for an Afcon berth.

His deal there ended March this year after being short-listed from among several candidates. He is now expected to coach ES Setif, eight-time Algerian domestic league winners, who finished fifth last season but are battling after seven games in the new season.

During his time as CAR's coach, he managed to arrange a friendly exhibition with Gambia's national team which ended a draw.

