Gambia/Algeria: Gambia Former Coach Savoy Linked to Algerian Club

Erstwhile Scorpions coach Raoul Savoy is tipped to take over the managerial helm of a local Algerian club. The 46-year-old was with the Central African Republic national team whom he failed to qualify for an Afcon berth.

His deal there ended March this year after being short-listed from among several candidates. He is now expected to coach ES Setif, eight-time Algerian domestic league winners, who finished fifth last season but are battling after seven games in the new season.

During his time as CAR's coach, he managed to arrange a friendly exhibition with Gambia's national team which ended a draw.