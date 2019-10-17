Gambia: Maiden Flight Brings 141 Tourists

16 October 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Ndey Sowe

Officials of the Gambia Tourism Board on Monday afternoon received 141 Tourists for the 2019/2020 winter tourism season flight at the Banjul International Airport.

The Corendon flight Boeing 737 which landed at midday flew direct from Amsterdam, Holland to destination Gambia with 141 tourists.

The tourists were received by the Gambia Tourism Board Director-General, Abdoulie Hydara and were accompanied by officials of the GTBoard and African Adventure Tours.

DG Hydara said Corendon Airlines will be flying to the country four times a week throughout the winter season.

DG Hydara said Corendon Airlines will be flying to the country four times a week throughout the winter season.

He disclosed that the flight is another happy moment for the country's tourism industry, with the arrival figure, noting that it is a sign of a good start and a positive development for the country taking into consideration the cessation of operations by Thomas Cook.

The Director-General added that with the cessation of Thomas Cook there are other new entrants to the market which include TAP Air Portugal who will be flying to destination Gambia beginning from this month with three flights per week.

He said there will be fifty-one flight frequencies per week to the destination during the 2019 tourism winter season, compared to fifty-seven per week during the last season.

Ida Njie Jeng, Director of Tourism International, Adama Njie Director of Marketing GTBoard and Liane Sallah of African Adventure Tours are confident of the just started season.

