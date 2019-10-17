Sudan Culture Minister - 'No Censorship' At 15th Khartoum International Book Fair

Khartoum — Sudan's Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohamed Salih today announced inauguration of the 15th session of the Khartoum International Book Fair that will begin at the Burri exhibition grounds tomorrow.

The official Sudan News Agency reports that at a press conference held at the Ministry on Tuesday, Salih said that "the 15th session represents continuation of a long and valuable march... Sudan is laying ground for a modern democratic state and experiencing genuine change embedded in full openness in the fair."

Salih remarked on the extent of external participation in this session, that will be held "to reaffirm stability of Sudan... cultural life is a top priority". He added that the ministry is looking forward to wide participation in programmes discussing all aspects of life.

'No restrictions'

He assured said that there would be no restrictions on political books at the fair. Previous sessions of the Khartoum International Book Fair held during the now deposed Al Bashir dictatorship were marred by books being banned from publication, or seized from exhibit tables by government authorities.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture and Information, Dr Garaham Abdelgadir said that the convocation of the book fair indicates cohesion of the Sudanese people and overcoming their difficulties. He pointed out that 200,000 titles will be on exhibition by 200 local and foreign publishing houses.

Hall for children

He said that the wide international participation will boost Sudan's position and improve its image.

The director of the Khartoum International Book Fair, Prof Abdelazim Magzoub, lauded the Minister's resolve to stimulate local and foreign participation.

He highlighted that for the first time, this year's fair will have a special hall for children. He expressed his appreciation to the companies sponsoring the event.

The organizers of the exhibition will also work to arrange visits to students and provide libraries in schools for those who wish.

The exhibition will be open from 10 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 11 pm.

As part of the accompanying program there will be, cultural activities, seminars and lectures at the cultural café, along with national and traditional singing nights.