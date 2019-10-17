Sudan: SPA - Roll of Sudan's Missing Adjusted - One Person Traced and Two Bodies Identified

16 October 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) Initiative for Missing People has reported that the total number listed as missing has been adjusted to 18, after Tarig Hasan was traced to be living abroad, and the bodies of Gusei Hemeto and Hasan Abushanab were identified.

On Tuesday, the initiative said in a report that 11 people were reported as missing since the start of the protests in mid-December. Seven others went missing during the violent dispersal of the Khartoum sit-in on June 3.

It renewed its condemnation of the recent burial of three unidentified bodies and considered this "immoral behaviour".

Marches

The Sudanese Professionals' Association announced the organisation of peaceful marches and activities on October 21, in commemoration of the October 1964 Revolution, to demand the dissolution of the National Congress Party, the removal of the former regime figures, and the elimination of corruption and terrorism.

The association said in a statement on Tuesday that the marches will be organised in various places in the country, and promised to identify the starting points later in coordination and consultation with the neighbourhood committees and various popular sectors.

The association confirmed the principled position that the rights of peaceful expression and public action are absolute and inalienable.

Activists initiated the call to organise marches on the anniversary of October 21. The Communist Party of Sudan announced its support for the call, while the Forces for Freedom and Change announced its objection to the call last week.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

