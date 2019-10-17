Sudan: North Darfur Farmer Killed By Trespassing Herders

16 October 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Abu Gamra — A North Darfur farmer was shot dead by herders on Monday after he attempted to drive livestock off his farm on Monday. Two Darfuri cyclists died in a traffic accident on the same day.

A relative of the deceased farmer told Radio Dabanga that armed herders drove their camels and livestock onto the farm of Ahmed Juma in the area of Abu Gamra in North Darfur. When he attempted to save his crops from the encroaching animals and drive them off, one of the herders shot him dead.

Also on Monday, two cyclists from north Mohamed El Toom (a champion cyclist) and Mustafa Khater from North Darfur died in a traffic accident on Bara Road, following their return from Khartoum.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

