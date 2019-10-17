Sudan: Attorney General - 'Rule of Law to Prevail in Sudan'

Khartoum — Newly appointed Attorney General, Tajelsir El Hibir, says that the Public Prosecution will take into consideration the aspirations of the people of Sudan towards the Rule of Law and bringing perpetrators of crimes to justice.

At a ceremony in Khartoum yesterday, El Hibir took the Oath of Office in the presence of the chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Abdelfattah El Burhan, as well as Sudan's first woman Chief Justice, Nemat Kheir.

El Hibir and Kheir's positions were confirmed in a decree by the Transitional Sovereign Council (TSC) issued last week.

In a statement after the ceremony, El Hibir asserted that the coming period will witness a decisive solution to the many outstanding issues in the Public Prosecution, including corruption and accountability of those involved in the killing of protesters during the December Revolution, the violent events in September-October 2013, and the undermining of the Constitutional Order since 1989.

He stressed the need for the prosecution to play its role in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Attorney General El Hibir called on the efforts of all prosecutors to work together to establish the values of justice and guarantee the rule of law.

Remedial programme

The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), the spearhead behind the December Revolution, has submitted a remedial programme to Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.

The FFC said in a press statement on Tuesday, that a commissioned delegation delivered the programme to Hamdok, and considered it a reference programme governing the relationship between them and the government and all its representative structures of power.

It explained that it was a reference to provide support to these components and to monitor performance and accountability in order to fulfil the duties of the transition.

The Prime Minister said during his visit to Saudi Arabia that he had not received the remedial programme of FFC despite his repeated demands.