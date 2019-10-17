Djibouti's Minister of Information in Mogadishu for Official Visit

16 October 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Djibouti's Minister of Information, Ridwan Abdullahi Bahdoon, arrived in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, for an official visit on Wednesday.

The minister and his delegation were received at Adan Adde International airport by the minister of information of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mohamed Abdi Hayir (Maareye) and other officials from the Ministry of Information.

Minister Bahdoon said that his trip to Mogadishu was an official one during which he is expected to hold separate meetings with senior federal government officials.

Last week, Djibouti's Speaker of Parliament Mohamed Ali Hamad and a delegation he was leading arrived in Mogadishu to attend the opening of the sixth session of the Federal Parliament of Somalia on 9th October 2019.

