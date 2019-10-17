Somalia: Farmajo Receives Credentials From New Ambassadors

16 October 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo received credentials from two new ambassadors; Staffan Tillander of Sweden and Alberto Vecchi of the Republic of Italy on Wednesday.

The two envoys also presented a copy of a letter of greetings from their respective leaders to Somali head of state.

They are part of growing diplomatic engagements with the Federal Republic of Somalia as relative peace returns to the horn of the African nation.

Villa Somalia said they will further strengthen long-term mutual interest and common progress.

Italy provides capacity building support for Somali armed forces to rebuild agency to strengthen peace and security whereas Sweden supports improvement social service sectors such as health.

Somalia has registered increased diplomatic presence in recent years, several countries including the United States have reopened their embassies in Mogadishu.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.