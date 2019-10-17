Somalia: Farmajo Receives Credentials From New Ambassadors

Somali President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo received credentials from two new ambassadors; Staffan Tillander of Sweden and Alberto Vecchi of the Republic of Italy on Wednesday.

The two envoys also presented a copy of a letter of greetings from their respective leaders to Somali head of state.

They are part of growing diplomatic engagements with the Federal Republic of Somalia as relative peace returns to the horn of the African nation.

Villa Somalia said they will further strengthen long-term mutual interest and common progress.

Italy provides capacity building support for Somali armed forces to rebuild agency to strengthen peace and security whereas Sweden supports improvement social service sectors such as health.

Somalia has registered increased diplomatic presence in recent years, several countries including the United States have reopened their embassies in Mogadishu.