Somalia Thrives With Helping Hand From Turkey

16 October 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia is thriving due to aid from Turkey in mostly development and social projects through the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

Speaking to Anadolu Agency on Tuesday, TIKA's coordinator in Somalia, Galip Yilmaz, noted that Turkish projects in Somalia have changed the country, providing jobs to thousands of Somali citizens and creating a booming economy and many business opportunities.

"We have established an agriculture school in [the capital] Mogadishu, and over 400 students across the country are engaged in advanced agricultural studies there," said Yilmaz.

"We also built the most advanced and modern hospital in East Africa in the capital," he said, referring to Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital.

He said TIKA has also rehabilitated mosques, schools and roads throughout the country.

The Turkish envoy noted that just recently, TIKA had renovated Somalia's parliament in the capital, which was attacked and bombed by al-Shabaab militants in 2014, leaving 10 people dead, including lawmakers.

TIKA noted that it had reconstructed and furnished the parliament buildings.

"Our projects include education, health, infrastructure and other development programs, and we [Turkey] will continue to support the Somali̇ people," he added.

Poor transport systems that were inhibiting businesses from thriving are now a thing of the past with new roads that TIKA has constructed.

Aside from beekeeping projects, TIKA has also established 30 orphanage centers across Somalia where orphans live and study.

TIKA has also set up 25 waterwheel projects in Somaliland and 20 in Somalia to boost irrigation systems and power output.

Since 2011, TIKA has taken part in over 150 projects in Somalia.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
Business
East Africa
External Relations
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.