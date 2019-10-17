Zimbabwe: Harare Prison Wardens Bash Inmate for Playing Mp3 Inside Cell

17 October 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

Harare Central Prison wardens have been accused of assaulting and injuring an inmate they allegedly found with an MP3 player in his cell.

Nyasha Ndangarazi, it is alleged, was severely assaulted and left unable to walk.

Charles Meda, brother to the inmate, has filed an urgent chamber application with the High Court seeking to have his jailed relative treated by private doctors.

This is after the prison failed to provide any medication for Ndangarazi since the alleged abuse.

"This is an urgent chamber application for a mandamus seeking an order to compel the respondents to grant my brother, Nyasha Ndangarazi, who is an inmate at Harare Central Prisons access to urgent and proper medical treatment at a private hospital.

"My brother Nyasha Ndangarazi is a convicted inmate at Harare Central Prison where he is serving a six-year sentence and about to complete his fourth year.

"I visit him regularly to check on him and to provide for his needs which prisons cannot afford.

"On or around 14 August 2019, Nyasha was in his cell with fellow inmates when one of them was caught by a prison officer in possession of an MP3 player which he was instructed to surrender the following day.

"Nyasha was then called by some prison officers who assaulted him numerous times stating that he was being disciplined."

Meda, in his application, said as a result of the severity of the beating, Ndangarazi cannot walk and is carried by other inmates for mobility.

He added, "My brother has sought medical attention at the prison hospital, but he has been frustrated and therefore has not meaningfully been treated.

"Initially, prison officers refused to stamp his incident report presumably to cover up the assault.

"It was only after the seventh attempt that Nyasha was finally taken to the prison hospital by Superintendent Nyabiya and the nurses were ordered to treat him.

"However, despite the serious injuries sustained, he has been subjected to pain killers to numb the pain in the hope that maybe he will miraculously recover."

In his court application, Meda cited as respondents, the Commissioner General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Retired Major General Paradzai Zimondi and Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi.

Ndangarazi, according to Meda, is still being carried around by fellow inmates inside prison walls.

The case is yet to be heard.

