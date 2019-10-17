Nigeria: Aisha Buhari Apologises Over Leaked Video

17 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of new aides for his wife, Aisha. The appointments are with immediate effect.

The appointees, according to a statement yesterday by Mrs Buhari's Director of Information, Suleiman Haruna, are Dr. Mairo Almakura, Special Assistant (African First Ladies Peace Mission); Muhammed Albishir, Special Assistant (Organisation of African First Ladies for Development); and Wole Aboderin, Special Assistant (Non-Governmental Organisations).

Mrs Buhari thanked her husband for approving a new set of aides to assist her in carrying out her various responsibilities.

She apologised to her children, immediate family members and Nigerians over the embarrassment that an online videos had caused.

She was said to have spoken yesterday during a solidarity visit by First Ladies from the States at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

She had been heard in the video asking questions and making comments about being locked out of a room at the Villa and demanding that some people should pack their belongings and leave the apartment.

She pledged to construct a regional secretariat for the African First Ladies Peace Mission.

