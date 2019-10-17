Kenya: Six-Car Pile-Up Causes Morning Traffic Jam Along Thika Superhighway

Photo: Nairobi News
Some of the vehicles which were involved in the six-car pile-up along the Thika Superhighway.
17 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Motorists along the busy Thika Superhighway on Wednesday morning were caught in a massive traffic jam after at least six cars were involved in an accident.

Four Passenger Service Vehicles (PSVs) and two personal cars, a double cabin pickup and a Toyota Probox, were among the cars that got involved in the 6:30am accident.

According to the police at the scene, Virgina Coach, one of the buses that was involved in the accident skidded off the slippery road which was caused by the morning rain and hit the guard rail.

The bus which did not have passengers was trying to overtake another when the driver lost control.

Oncoming vehicles reportedly collided with the two buses and then stalled in the middle of the road due to poor visibility.

Police at the scene had a difficult time trying to divert traffic as heavy rain hampered visibility and other motorists slowed down to catch a glimpse of the accident.

The accident scene was quickly cleared but still it did not help with the traffic which had already formed. No major injuries were reported.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
Business
East Africa
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
U.S.,China Trade War Has Tanzanian Cotton Trade Catching a Cold

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.