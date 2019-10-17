Cameroon: 2019 U17 World Cup - Cadet Lions Heighten Preparations

As part of their training, the team has played friendly matches with local selections in Brazil.

The national U17 football team has intensified preparations ahead of the upcoming 18th edition of the U17 World Cup in Brazil. For the past two weeks the players have been fine-tuning their skills in Brasilia and getting used to the environment before the kick off of the competition. The competition will kick off on October 26, 2019.

Coach Thomas Libiih and the players are working out winning strategies in order to ensure an honourable performance at the World Cup. As part of their training in Brasilia, the team has played friendly matches with local teams in Brazil. The U17 Lions beat Brazilian Serie B side, Legiao CF, 3-0 in their third friendly match. Cameroon's goals were scored by Eba Adrien, Ben Ndongo and Tiki Joss. That was their third win since they opened camp in Brasilia. In their first friendly the boys of Coach Thomas Libiih defeated the U17 side of Brasilia FC 3-1. The series of victories in Brazil has restored confidence to the team as they prepare for the World Cup.

Before leaving the country the U17 Lions had a onemonth intensive training at the CAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo near Yaounde. The team also played several friendly matches with teams in the country. The Cadet Lions also participated in the UEFA Assist Tournament in Istanbul, Turkey, for teams taking part in the World Cup. Cameroon registered three defeats in three matches. The Lions are expected to end their training in Brasilia next week. They will then travel to Sao Paulo where they will play an international friendly. Coach Thomas Libiih is expected in the days ahead to publish the list of 21 players who will represent Cameroon at the World Cup. The Cadet Lions are in Group E with Tajiskitan, Spain and Argentina. Cameroon will play their first World Cup game on October 29, 2019 against Tajikistan.