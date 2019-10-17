South Africa: Cheetahs Name Touring Squad for Tough Pro14 Away Fixtures

16 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — The Cheetahs have named their touring squad for their first three week tour of the 2019/20 PRO14 .

The Bloemfontein-based franchise face three tough away fixtures against Connacht on Saturday, October 26, Scarlets on Saturday, November 2 and finally the Cardiff Blues on Saturday, November 9.

All three matches will be broadcast live on SuperSport.

The Cheetahs currently top Conference A with three wins from as many matches.

Cheetahs touring squad:

Wilmar Arnoldi, Aranos Coetzee, Luan de Bruin, Clayton Blommetjies, Erich de Jager, JP du Preez, Joseph Dweba, Louis Fouche, Benhard Janse van Vuuren, Sias Koen, Sintu Manjezi, Tian Meyer, Ox Nche, Gerhard Olivier, Ruan Pienaar, Junior Pokomela, Tian Schoeman, William Small-Smith, Rhyno Smith, Walt Steenkamp, Dries Swanepoel, Boan Venter, Reinach Venter, Anthony Volmink, George Whitehead, Jasper Wiese

Note: Erich de Jager will replace Ox Nche on tour after the match against Connacht when Nche returns to South Africa to join the Sharks on November 1.

- Compiled by Craig Taylor

Source: Sport24

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

