Botswana: Maun Leadership Welcomes Developments

Maun — The Maun leadership has welcomed a mega project dubbed Maun water supply and sanitation phase II as a permanent solution to the community and surrounding areas acute water shortage and sanitation services woes.

The leadership hailed government for paying heed to their concerns during the project's groundbreaking ceremony on Monday.

In his welcome remarks, Kgosi Oleyo Ledimo noted that Maun was faced with shortage of water and limited sanitation infrastructure which saw sewage being disposed in an unsafe manner in some areas.

He pointed out that sewage was disposed into water streams where both humans and livestock drank from, adding that it had the potential to cause illnesses and also affect the beef industry.

Furthermore, he said Maun water supply had deteriorated over the years as there had been challenges experienced such as the drying of the Thamalakane River which caused distress for both livestock and humans.

Kgosi Ledimo noted that the river had always been a source of water in the village and said he was informed that with the drying of the river, the village had lost almost 50 per cent of the water supply. He pleaded with government to speed up the project as the community of 52 000 population was thirsty.

He also explained that Maun had a limited sewerage reticulation as the current sewage network was overwhelmed and could not accommodate new connections.

He was optimistic that the upcoming project would be the answer to the community's concerns, as it would address challenges he mentioned and improve access to water and sanitation.

"We had waited too long and we cannot afford to wait any longer. It is our hope that the project will not only address our water and sanitation problems, but also create employment for the community," he stressed.

Kgosi Ledimo called on relevant authorities to impress on the engaged contractor the need to engage local suppliers and employ locals if they possessed the necessary skills.

North West District council chairpeson, Mr Duncan Enga appreciated the project, noting that Maun was faced with a serious water shortage and limited sewage reticulation which negatively affected the business community. He thanked government for addressing the situation.

The implementation of the project, he said, would provide water and sanitation services. He said the project would also improve the quantity and quality of water.

Mr Enga also thanked the contractors for accepting the project and appealed to them to ensure they expedited the project.

Assistant Minister of Agricultural Development and Food Security, Mr Kostantinos Markus hailed government efforts, noting that the community had long awaited the project.

He appreciated that efforts were made to rectify the water shortage and stated that some areas were still faced with water shortage due to inadequate water supply. He said the project would also address challenges of sanitation infrastructure

Giving an overview of the project, Mr Robert Mmolawa explained that the contractor was already on site to work on the rehabilitation of water networks and expansion of water pipes.

The intention, he said, was to ensure that every area had access to adequate water supply, adding that the contractor would refurbish the old treatment plants.

He requested the leadership, stakeholders and the community to cooperate with the contractor for the success of the project.

Source : BOPA