Botswana: Maun Leadership Welcomes Developments

16 October 2019
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Esther Mmolai

Maun — The Maun leadership has welcomed a mega project dubbed Maun water supply and sanitation phase II as a permanent solution to the community and surrounding areas acute water shortage and sanitation services woes.

The leadership hailed government for paying heed to their concerns during the project's groundbreaking ceremony on Monday.

In his welcome remarks, Kgosi Oleyo Ledimo noted that Maun was faced with shortage of water and limited sanitation infrastructure which saw sewage being disposed in an unsafe manner in some areas.

He pointed out that sewage was disposed into water streams where both humans and livestock drank from, adding that it had the potential to cause illnesses and also affect the beef industry.

Furthermore, he said Maun water supply had deteriorated over the years as there had been challenges experienced such as the drying of the Thamalakane River which caused distress for both livestock and humans.

Kgosi Ledimo noted that the river had always been a source of water in the village and said he was informed that with the drying of the river, the village had lost almost 50 per cent of the water supply. He pleaded with government to speed up the project as the community of 52 000 population was thirsty.

He also explained that Maun had a limited sewerage reticulation as the current sewage network was overwhelmed and could not accommodate new connections.

He was optimistic that the upcoming project would be the answer to the community's concerns, as it would address challenges he mentioned and improve access to water and sanitation.

"We had waited too long and we cannot afford to wait any longer. It is our hope that the project will not only address our water and sanitation problems, but also create employment for the community," he stressed.

Kgosi Ledimo called on relevant authorities to impress on the engaged contractor the need to engage local suppliers and employ locals if they possessed the necessary skills.

North West District council chairpeson, Mr Duncan Enga appreciated the project, noting that Maun was faced with a serious water shortage and limited sewage reticulation which negatively affected the business community. He thanked government for addressing the situation.

The implementation of the project, he said, would provide water and sanitation services. He said the project would also improve the quantity and quality of water.

Mr Enga also thanked the contractors for accepting the project and appealed to them to ensure they expedited the project.

Assistant Minister of Agricultural Development and Food Security, Mr Kostantinos Markus hailed government efforts, noting that the community had long awaited the project.

He appreciated that efforts were made to rectify the water shortage and stated that some areas were still faced with water shortage due to inadequate water supply. He said the project would also address challenges of sanitation infrastructure

Giving an overview of the project, Mr Robert Mmolawa explained that the contractor was already on site to work on the rehabilitation of water networks and expansion of water pipes.

The intention, he said, was to ensure that every area had access to adequate water supply, adding that the contractor would refurbish the old treatment plants.

He requested the leadership, stakeholders and the community to cooperate with the contractor for the success of the project.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Botswana
Southern Africa
Environment
Sustainable Development
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.