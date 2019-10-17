Nigeria: Abuja Traders Abducted Near Zuma Rock in Niger Regain Freedom

Four persons abducted near Zuma rock in Niger State last week have been freed by their captors after payment of ransom. The gunmen who held the traders in captivity for three days were paid a ransom of N4.5 million, City News gathered.

One of the released victims, Muhammad Mustafa, a trader at Wuse market in Abuja, while speaking to our reporter on Wednesday said one of the people held along with them got his freedom after he untied himself and fled the location where they were kept.

He explained that two persons paid a ransom of N2million each while two others paid N300, 000 and N200, 000 respectively before they were released.

Daily Trust reported last Friday that gunmen forced some vehicles to stop around 8 pm last week Tuesday, at the location which is close to a military check point along the Abuja-Kaduna highway and abducted the traders and civil servants who were heading to their homes on the outskirts of the nation's capital.

Mustafa added that about 14 persons were released following a screening exercise conducted at a location about five kilometres from the highway.

"Four persons, and myself, considered as the well to do individuals, were led farther into the bush where we were held until last Friday night when we were released, following the payment of ransom," he said.

He explained that the kidnappers who were about ten in number at the time, subsequently dropped to five, adding that, the escaped victim, fled the area while one of the kidnappers who was left behind to guard them closely, fell asleep.

Police are yet to confirm the development.