Nigeria: Ghanaian Authorities Have No Intention to Confiscate Nigerians' Money - High Commission

17 October 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

Nigeria High Commission in Accra, Ghana has refuted social media report that Nigerians living in Ghana without a resident permit will not be able to withdraw their money from the banks as from November.

A statement signed by the Head of Chancery, Abdulazeez Ibrahim, the Mission described the report as 'fake news'.

The Mission, therefore, assured Nigerians with banking operations in Ghana to disregard the news, stressing "Relevant Ghanaian authorities have disclaimed such directives and appeal to all and sundry to remain calm."

"The attention of the Nigeria High Commission in Ghana has been drawn to fake news circulating on social media insinuating that some unnamed Ghanaian authorities have issued a directive forbidding non-resident Nigerians from operating bank accounts in Ghana.

"The fake news purportedly advised such Nigerians to withdraw their money from the Ghanaian banking system in order to avoid being blocked as from November, 2019.

"It ended by advising Nigerians to "be wise and get your documents to avoid this storm seeping away all you have laboured for years in a day," it said.

The High Commission, however, assured all Nigerians with banking operations in Ghana to remain calm.

