Nigeria: Mother, Child Burnt in Onitsha Tanker Explosion

Awka — Anambra State Police Command has confirmed that a mother and her child were burnt beyond recognition when a tanker exploded in Onitsha, Anambra State yesterday.

The command's Public Relations Officer, SP Harunna Mohammed, said in a statement that the unidentified woman and her child were caught up in the inferno.

Mohammed said the police rushed the woman and her child to Toronto Hospital where they were confirmed dead.

He said the tanker loaded with petroleum product lost control at Upper Iweka, along Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Onitsha and crashed inside a pavement in between the expressway.

Mohammed said the tanker caught fire that affected many shops and houses.

He also disclosed that state Commissioner of Police, CP John Abang had visited the scene for on the spot assessment.

The police spokesman, who said that during the commissioner visit, the commissioner appealed to the residents to remain calm, added that Fire Service department was equally contacted to stop the fire.

Mohammed also stated that police patrol teams had cordoned off the area to prevent hoodlums from taking advantage to loot while efforts were still ongoing to put out the fire.