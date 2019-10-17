Tanzania: Crooks Infuriate Magufuli a Lot

PRESIDENT John Magufuli's absolute intolerance of corruption surfaced yet again yesterday as he gave Mtwara Regional Police Commander (RPC) Blasius Chatanda five days within which individuals suspected to have pocketed Agricultural and Marketing Cooperatives Societies (AMCOS) funds to the tune of 80m/- in Masasi, in Mtwara Region in 2017, are arrested and subjected to the legal process.

He also instructed that Seif Mzee, a suspected looter of AMCOS funds in Nachingwea District, who has gone into hiding, is tracked and made to face the full wrath of the law.

Besides funds thievery, the President has also been embittered by administrative ineptitude on the part of some government officials during his tour.

While speaking to Nachingwea residents, he spat fire on District Executive Director (DED) Bakari Bakari for the delay of several development projects.

They include abus stand on which more than 200m/- was spent, a market to which more than 71m/- was committed and a non-functioning radio station.

Earlier, CCM Chairperson in the area, Mr Hashimu Mkanjauka, who appealed to the President to guarantee his security beforehand, said it was a shame that the authorities had failed to implement various projects in the area for a very long time.

"Nachingwea is among the oldest districts in the country but there is still no development; we are not happy that there are projects in our villages that are not being implemented, including the bus stand, market and radio station as well as water projects," he lamented.

Nachingwea DED Mr Bakari briefed the President that the delay was due to lack of funds to implement the projects, saying that they were compelled to add 81m/- for finalising construction work on the bus stand that would also accommodate traders.

"The Nachingwea District Commissioner and DED must change their attitude as the money allocated for development should be spent judiciously and not otherwise; 27bn/- has been allocated for the district; what have you done with it? I am annoyed by your DED ... . DC be tough; you are the chairperson of the security and defence committee, and when the regional commissioner issues directives you must follow up on how they are implemented," he remarked.

For his part, Lindi Regional Commissioner Godfrey Zambi explained to President that despite efforts to arrest corrupt officials, the challenge was that after being arrested, AMCOS leaders were released on bail, a trend that upset farmers. He alleged that men accused of impregnating girls were also being granted bail.

"We will hold a meeting with the police and magistrates in the region to see how we can tackle this problem once and for all," President Magufuli issued a warning to dishonest AMCOS leaders; that if they continue swindling farmers' money, they will end up in prison.

Meanwhile, Dr Magufuli has relieved the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) regional Commander of his duties after going missing during a brief stop over at Chigugu village, Masasi District and directed PCCB Acting Director-General, Brigadier General John Mbungo to appoint another commander immediately.

President Magufuli also donated 100m/- for renovations of Ndanda Secondary School in honour of former president Benjamin Mkapa and 10m/- for deaf students in Lukuledi Primary School in Masasi District to assist them to buy beds, mattresses and construction of sports field.