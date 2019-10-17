Uganda: Heavy Rains Destroy Newly Commissioned Bridge in Kyenjojo

Heavy rains have ravaged a new bridge in Kyenjojo district which was commissioned two months ago.

The bridge whose construction cost about Shs95m, is a crossing link between the Sub Counties of Katooke and Kyarusozi, across the Aswa Swamp.

According to residents, the bridge started collapsing on Saturday and was completely down by Tuesday when all its culverts were washed away by running water.

Geofrey Businge, a resident in the area, says the bridge was a major route which helped them connect to the two Sub Counties conviniently. He says that other routes like Kyenjojo -Rugombe - Kyarusozi are expensive and time consuming.

Robert Mugisha, a farmer in the area says many of them are grounded because they cannot access the farms or even transport their agricultural produce to the markets.

Mugisha believes the work was done shoddily, considering the small size of the culverts and the fact that soil was used to seal the road instead of concrete.

By Wednesday, travelers were spending between Shs15,000 and Shs20,000 Shillings to reach Katooke Sub County.

Kyenjojo District chairperson William Kaija expressed shock at the destruction. He, however, acknowledged that smaller culverts were used due to financial constraints.

"It was under construction and we did not have the big culverts that we needed, we only had Shs95m which was less for the standard we would have desired," he said.

The district Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Samuel Kaija Ruhweza, said he has already tasked the district engineer to write a report about the incident.