Tanzania: Children of Slain Arusha Mogul Seek Help

17 October 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Mussa Juma

Arusha — Three children of the late billionaire, Erasto Msuya, who was shot dead in 2013, have asked for help in salvaging their father's estate worth billions of shillings.

The children claim that they are worried that relatives are taking the advantage of the death of their father and the absence of their mother - who is in custody in connection with the death of her late husband's sister - to dispossess them of the wealth.

But the relatives, represented by Msuya's sister, Antuja Msuya, refute the claims saying they were only protecting the assets from being sold "contrary to procedures." The late Msuya, who was a famous Arusha-based Tanzanite mining mogul, left behind significant wealth that include the SG Resort, several Tanzanite mines and a fleet of vehicles.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Msuya's eldest son, Kelvin Msuya, said since the death of their father in 2013 and the arrest of their mother in 2017 for, allegedly conspiring in the murder of their aunt, Aneth Msuya, they have been living miserable lives.

Kelvin, who was studying in Australia when his father was killed, had to abandon studies. He notes that he was receiving threats and was once arrested after he enquired about plots to dispossess the children of their father's wealth.

"I now live in a hotel together with my siblings. We have no permanent abode because of fear of being attacked. Our relatives have prevented us from even accessing our father's houses," he said.

Also Read

Turkey gains ground in key Syria border town: monitor

Tanzania improves in governance, Mo Index says

Court of Appeal reinstates DEDs as electoral body's returning officers

Tegeta escrow saga returns to haunts Tanzania government

But Antuja said they decided to lock the houses after some properties of their late brother had started being sold contrary to procedures.

"These children are being sowed with the seed of hatred as we locked the houses, whose keys we handed over to them. There is not any relative who owns the house or property of their late father," said Antuja.

He said in February 28, 2014 two years before their mother was charged in connection with the killing of their aunt, they gave the relatives control of 40 per cent of their father's estate. Despite that the relatives went ahead to illegally take control of their father's whole estate despite the fact that it was their mother who was appointed as the administrator of the estate in the case No 8 of 2013.

The relatives then unsuccessfully lodged two cases in courts of law to claim their father's estate. They have again opened another case asking the court to appoint them as administrator of the estate.

"We ask the government to help us in this issue because we are about to lose our father's estate," said Kelvin.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.