South Africa: Reinventing Diwali to Stand Up to Climate Change

16 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

As Hindus worldwide gather to observe Diwali, a group of forward-thinking Durbanites are attempting to change the perception of the auspicious day.

While many associate it with fireworks that scare pets and disturb neighbourhoods, some Durban residents want to take Diwali back to its roots.

Organisers of the city's first ever Green Diwali festival say they are moving in a direction to observe the beloved Hindu celebration in a more environmentally safe manner.

Festival organisers hosted their first event this past weekend and received positive responses from the crowds who gathered at Mitchell Park.

One of the event's organisers, Dr Sanil Singh, a veterinarian by profession, said the celebration was meant to bring people together.

"Instead of Diwali creating division over fireworks, we looked for a way to promote social cohesion and sustainable living by bringing people together in a safe space," he said.

He referred to the ancient Vedic (Hindu scripture) principles of celebrating with consideration for others and caring for the environment.

Singh said that consideration for others was not anti-Hindu.

"In fact it is being pro-Hindu by going back to the original scriptures and the core message of the triumph of light over darkness.

Singh's views were echoed by local historian Kiru Naidoo who was also part of the team of volunteers who worked over several months to host the cultural showcase.

"Climate change is real and we each have a responsibility to stop polluting the air, the soil and the oceans," added Naidoo.

Naidoo said the climate crisis facing the planet demanded courageous leadership to tell people uncomfortable truths.

He further welcomed a City of Cape Town decision to not have any designated sites for fireworks displays at all celebrations, including Guy Fawkes, Diwali and New Year's Eve, which it announced on Monday.

However, the City backed down on its decision on Tuesday after receiving complaints from the Hindu community, News24 reported.

Certain Hindu organisations have hinted at fighting the ban in court.

"If needs be we will join in the court action to say that when the rest of the world is going green, Hindus should not be seen to be going the other way," said Naidoo.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Entertainment
Environment
Religion
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.