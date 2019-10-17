South Africa: Queues of Foreign Nationals At UN Offices Illustrate the Desperation to Leave South Africa

17 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Leila Dougan

Last week, hundreds of asylum-seekers camped outside the United Nations Human Rights Council offices in Cape Town demanding that the commission help them leave South Africa due to xenophobia and a broken asylum system. But the problems facing migrant communities is not limited to the Mother City -- and undocumented migrant children are the most vulnerable group that often fall through the cracks.

Subrina Ntakirutimana, 39, has taken the extraordinary step of sleeping outside of the United Nations Human Rights Council offices in Cape Town. She believes it's the only way she will be able to get her and her two children to safety.

"I'm not thinking about myself when I'm sleeping here, I'm thinking about my kids' future," said Ntakirutimana. She and her first child fled Burundi in 2008. She gave birth to her second child shortly after arriving in South Africa, who is now of school-going age but does not have the required documentation to be admitted to school.

"This government will never accept them. We need to provide a better future for them but there is no future for them in this country," said Ntakirutimana.

When Daily Maverick visited the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) offices...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Conflict
Migration
Refugees
