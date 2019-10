Demonstrations take place in the Kauda market of Nuba Mountains on April 6, 2019 (file photo).

Khartoum — Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and General Commander of the Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan Abdul Rahman, Wednesday issued a decree declaring ceasefire at all fronts throughout Sudan.

This decree affirms the sincerity of the leadership to move forward for achieving peace, halting the bloodshed and meeting the demands of the Sudanese people and leading the country to the ranks of developed countries.