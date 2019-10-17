South Africa: Dlamini Victorious At Women's Women's Origins of Golf

16 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — The professional women's tournament at the Origins of Golf Selborne wrapped up in style on Wednesday with Nobuhle Dlamini claiming the victory over Lauren Taylor, by carding a 73 in the final round.

Having led by five shots overnight after firing an impressive 70 in difficult conditions during the opening round, Dlamini was the favourite to going into the final round. Despite consecutive bogies on the fifth and sixth holes of the second round, the player from Eswatini never let Lauren Taylor or Jane Turner - who finished third - get too close. Her final score of 143 totalled 1 under par for the two rounds and ensured Dlamini was a worthy winner, despite Taylor's attempt to mount a strong charge to victory mid-way through the final round.

"Yesterday was a really good day for me. The wind was blowing but I was able to hit into the right positions" the Origins of Golf Selborne women's champion said.

"That accuracy from the tee box made the rest of my round easier. Today though, the wind was blowing from a different direction. Even though it wasn't blowing as strongly it played a lot tougher. I didn't make as many puts today but overall I'm really happy with how I played and of course I'm really happy to take the win," said Dlamini.

"The Origins of Golf Selborne was really great. I tried to take advantage on the par fives and tried to play steady, hitting a low ball without much spin. It was great fun throughout playing with the amateurs and I tried to help my partner, Thandeka Dlamini a bit and hopefully she enjoyed it as much as I did," said Taylor.

While Dlamini, Taylor and to a lesser extent Turner held their own in the windy conditions, Brittney-Fay Berger, Casandra Hall and Lejan Lewthwaite struggled.

The final event in the 2019 Origins of Golf women's series takes place from 29-30 October at Simola Country Club. The Jack Nicklaus designed course is a favourite among the players.

"Simola is a beautiful course but I've never played it before so I'm really looking forward to playing the final Origins of Golf tournament of the year there in a couple of weeks" Dlamini concluded.

Origins of Golf Selborne | Scorecard

Nobuhle Dlamini (143 | -1)

Lauren Taylor (146 | +2)

Jane Turner (151 | +7)

Casandra Hall (161 | +17)

Brittney-Fay Berger (165 | +21)

Lejan Lewthwaite (X150 | X+6)

