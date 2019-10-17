South Africa: Why South Africans Need National Health Insurance

17 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Khwezi Mabasa and Lebogang Mulaisi

The government recently published an updated National Health Insurance Bill for public scrutiny and commentary, inciting support and opposition, informed by three primary considerations: economic interests, ideological prisms and lived experiences within the nation's health system. This article combines all these dimensions and demonstrates how NHI benefits transcend the current narrow focus on fiscal or revenue issues.

We present four compelling reasons, based on documented research and extensive health worker policy dialogues, which justify why South Africans need the NHI.

The first relates to the unequal structure of the nation's health system. It is characterised by stark inequalities based on race, class and gender. For example, data from the StatsSA General Household Survey (2018) reveals that only 16% of South Africans have access to medical aids. This membership is dominated by white citizens (72%) while only 10% of Africans have access to medical schemes.

Furthermore, South Africa's health finance is very skewed when contrasted with other countries. An impressive 8.5% of GDP is spent on overall health services, but this is largely consumed by private health sector users and providers. How does a country justify a "two-tiered" health system in which half of the overall health expenditure is spent on...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Governance
Health
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Outcry Over Former AU Ambassador Chihombori-Quao's Position
Pupils Hurt In Solidarity Protest With Unpaid School Teachers
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.